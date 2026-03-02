Tampa Bay Iranians celebrate in the streets following reports of Iran's Supreme Leader's death

TAMPA, Fla. — Iranian Americans in Tampa gathered to celebrate following reports that U.S. and Israeli forces carried out an attack that killed Iran's Supreme Leader.

Demonstrators lined the streets of downtown Tampa — dancing, smiling, and waving both Iranian and American flags.

For many in Tampa's Iranian American community, they said the moment felt like the beginning of the end of nearly five decades of oppression, dating back to the Iranian Revolution.

"We've been waiting for this moment for such a long time. We are very, very happy," Shirin Manfared said.

Shirin and Shervin Manfared were among those celebrating in the streets of downtown Tampa.

"It's a beautiful moment to know that the head of the octopus is gone," Shervin Manfared said.

WFTS

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez went to the demonstration, where many said the Iranian government created years of restricted freedoms for the people there, including limits on women's rights, internet shutdowns, and violent crackdowns on protests.

"It was such an unfair situation … and we have been begging the world, and mostly US and Israel to help the people — and it happened yesterday," Agrin Davari said.

According to reports from the Associated Press, thousands of people have been killed during anti-government protests in recent years.

Some at the demonstration said they are thankful to President Donald Trump, believing foreign involvement was necessary.

"The moment that I heard about his death, I was like, that was the moment of justice," Maz Foroutan said.

WFTS

Foroutan added that the community is ready for change.

"Enough is enough. We want a regime change," Foroutan said.

WFTS

Even as they celebrated, some acknowledged the cost of conflict.

"Honestly, no one likes war. I don't support war, but it's been like 47 years that this regime has been forcing too much brutality towards the Iranian people," Davari said.

While many called this a turning point, they said it is only the beginning.

"But this is not the end. This is not the end — we're going to have our prince back to Iran for a regime change," Shirin Manfared said.

She and others are referring to Iran's exiled prince, Reza Pahlavi, who some hope could play a role in the country's future.



Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

