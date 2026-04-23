- We're about six weeks away from hurricane season!
- Chief meteorologist Denis Phillips spoke at Feeding Tampa Bay's Disaster Expo on April 22.
- The event brings together people from local counties and non-profit organizations who would respond to community needs if an emergency happens.
- Denis spoke to Feeding Tampa Bay’s president and CEO about the importance of those preparations.
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Denis speaks at feeding Tampa Bay
Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Pete over unrecorded water pipelines
An Odessa man lost his legal battle against the city of St. Petersburg today after a jury ruled that two massive water mains buried under his property can remain.
Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Petersburg over unrecorded water pipelines