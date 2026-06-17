USAA returning $500 million to members, but some Florida veterans remain frustrated by high premiums

SEFFNER, Fla. — Patricia Koritta served her country. Now she's waiting to see if USAA will serve her back.

VETERANS FRUSTRATED WITH HIGH PREMIUMS

Koritta was the only woman working in communications in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. She later served as a medic in the Air Force. Her husband is also a veteran. The night before the couple was set to take off on their first Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., they sat together sharing pictures and stories.

"We are honored that we are going on an Honor Flight at zero dark 30," Koritta said.

Despite feeling dishonored by USAA in recent years.

"Because everybody says, you know, they're the better company, they really care about veterans," Koritta said. "Now they don't."

WFTS

The couple pays about $3,000 every six months to insure two cars they barely drive. Her husband has put only 6,000 miles on his vehicle in the last 16 years — and has had no accidents.

"Three thousand dollars every 6 months — that's horrible," Koritta said. "USAA, you are taking us, certainly not to the bank, you're bank not ours."

USAA $1 BILLION IN SAVINGS

Koritta reached out to Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Nadeen Yanes after USAA announced it is returning $500 million to its members in the form of a one-time auto dividend starting this week.

WFTS USAA spokesman Andrew Femath speak to Tampa Bay Anchor Nadeen Yanes

USAA says that, on average, drivers will see $760 returned, and about a quarter of Florida drivers will get up to $1,000 back. This is on top of $160 million being returned as a dividend in December. They are also lowering rates, resulting in $1 billion in savings for Florida drivers, USAA said.

"We know that families are feeling the pressure across the country, across the state, so we have been working really hard with Florida officials to really improve the market conditions, and this is a direct result of that," said spokesman Andrew Femath.

EXCESSIVE PROFITS LAW OF 1977

Though USAA cites Florida's insurance reforms — specifically, legal reforms that have reduced insurers' costs — the Office of Insurance Commissioner confirms there is another reason this money is being returned.

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"You’re correct. USAA’s announcement that it will be issuing a dividend back to its policyholders is highly consistent with the broader signs of market stabilization the OIR has been tracking following historic legislative reforms," said Shiloh Elliott, press secretary for the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. "Like Progressive, USAA acting in good faith came forward proactively to return this value to policyholders. It is also worth noting that this also comes on the heels of our announcement in March that the top 5 auto insurers had all experienced significant rate decreases, which includes USAA."

"Because they had no choice," Koritta said.

Similar to our March report on Progressive Auto Insurance, USAA was also close to triggering the state's Excessive Profits Law, passed in 1977. USAA is returning the money in good faith before Florida law requires it to.

"It's a no-brainer. That's it's on our backsides that you are making this profit," Koritta said.

When asked what USAA would say to customers who feel the company took too much money, the spokesperson responded:

"We are always looking at better ways on how to price our product competitively," Femath added.

'I'LL BELIEVE IT WHEN I SEE IT': RATES DROPPING

In March, the Insurance Commissioner said Florida's top 5 auto insurers have dropped rates an average of nearly 8%. Those 5 companies make up 78% of all Florida drivers.

Also this week, AAA announced it is lowering home and auto rates up to 5%, saving Florida policyholders $28 million. USAA has already lowered rates 14% this year.

"I'll believe it when I see it, right?" Koritta said. "What did you say? The check is in the mail. You know, yeah."



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