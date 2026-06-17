Line a mile long at summer free food distribution center

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A line stretching nearly a mile long wrapped around the South County Career Center in Ruskin this week, as families waited hours for free food boxes aimed at helping students through the summer months.

The turnout shows the growing need for assistance as grocery prices continue to climb. Many families told Tampa Bay 28 that they are struggling to make ends meet.

“Groceries are so out of rage now. They're so expensive,” Anita Daniels from Wimauma said.

Parents waiting in line shared similar frustrations about the cost of food.

Rebecca Dy from Sun City Center said,” It’s definitely a huge financial burden in the summertime on our family.”

Sean Camacho said he is working multiple jobs just to keep up.

“I’m working three jobs. Real estate, my old job, and I got something else on the side just to make ends meet,” Sean Camacho said.

WFTS

Different stories and different backgrounds, but one common struggle: feeding their children.

Many parents told Tampa Bay 28 that the summer meal program has been a lifeline, especially when school is out.

Organizers said the demand continues to grow each week.

Hillsborough County Public Schools hosts the distribution every Wednesday during the summer at the South County Career Center in Ruskin. Each box includes seven days worth of breakfast and lunch.

Click here to find other summer food spots.



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From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.