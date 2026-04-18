Denis Phillips was at Sparkman Wharf for the Bolts pep rally

- Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips was at Sparkman Wharf ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightnings first round playoff game this weekend
- Denis found plenty of people fans and some four-legged fans as well
Denis Phillips encounters a massive dog in Lightning gear
Game 1 against the Canadiens is April 19 and starts at 5:45 p.m.
Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County Schools investigates
Pasco County Schools is investigating Wiregrass Elementary after teachers and staff reported on-the-job injuries and a lack of administrative support.
'A lot of anxiety': Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County superintendent investigates