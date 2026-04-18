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Denis Phillips was at Sparkman Wharf for the Bolts pep rally

Denis Phillips is live at Thunder Alley for Pep Rally.
Denis Phillip is at Thunder Alley for Bolts Pep Rally
Denis Phillips Pep Rally
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  • Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips was at Sparkman Wharf ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightnings first round playoff game this weekend
  • Denis found plenty of people fans and some four-legged fans as well
    Denis Phillips encounters a massive dog in Lightning gear

Game 1 against the Canadiens is April 19 and starts at 5:45 p.m.

Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County Schools investigates

Pasco County Schools is investigating Wiregrass Elementary after teachers and staff reported on-the-job injuries and a lack of administrative support.

'A lot of anxiety': Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County superintendent investigates

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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