Deputies arrest 4 juveniles, recover stolen car after Valrico break-ins: HCSO

VALRICO, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said four juveniles are in custody after a string of vehicle break-ins in Valrico neighborhoods on Tuesday morning, which ended with the recovery of a stolen car.

Deputies said a resident confronted and detained one suspect, a 14-year-old, until they arrived. Three other suspects fled in a stolen vehicle before abandoning it on Euclid Avenue.

HCSO tracked the car from the air until it stopped. Then, deputies surrounded a nearby home on South Parsons Avenue, where deputies said the suspects ran to hide.

They eventually surrendered one at a time after deputies issued K9 warnings. There were two 13-year-olds and another 14-year-old.

All four are facing charges, including Grand Theft Motor Vehicle and Burglary of an Unoccupied Conveyance.