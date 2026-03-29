Deputies arrest man in connection with abuse of 7-month-old: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a 38-year-old man on Friday in connection with the abuse of a 7-month-old earlier this year, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

HCSO said it began an "extensive" investigation on January 18, after the child suffered severe injuries, including a brain bleed and a spinal injury, while in the care of 38-year-old Robert Weatherholt, according to an HCSO post.

Detectives and doctors determined that Weatherholt's account of what happened did not align with the severity of the 7-month-old's injuries, HCSO said.

On Friday, HCSO arrested Weatherholt and took him into custody. He is facing an aggravated child abuse charge.

“This child was placed in the care of someone expected to protect them, and instead, they suffered unimaginable harm,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. “Thanks to the tireless work of our detectives over months of investigation, we are one step closer to justice for this child, and this individual will face the full extent of the law.”