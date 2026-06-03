Plant City quadruple murder remains unsolved a month after killings

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — One month has passed since four members of the same family, including two children, were shot and killed in Plant City. The community is still searching for answers. No arrests have been made.

The killings happened on May 3, leaving neighbors shaken and many wondering why no arrests have been made and why so little information has been released publicly.

Chris Freeman lives a few minutes from the crime scene. He said, "I mean I haven’t heard anything from Plant City Police Department."

He also said more communication would help reassure residents who are still uneasy.

"What’s going on? Have they caught the guy? No idea more communication with the Plant City Police Department would be great."

Dan Smith lives a few doors down from one of the crime scenes on North Burton Street.

He said, "It’s been so quiet for such a horrific act of violence. It’s just what’s going on."

Here is what we know one month later:

On May 3, police found a mother and her two children shot in the 300 block of West Never Street. A short distance away, the children’s grandmother was found shot and killed inside a home on North Burton Street.

Police have not officially released the victims names. Through property records and confirmation from neighbors and church members, Tampa Bay 28 independently verified the mother as 27-year-old Hailey Dempsey.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect or person of interest has been publicly identified.

The most recent update from the Plant City Police Department came on May 27. In a statement they said “Detectives, in coordination with local, state and federal law enforcement partners continue to analyze forensic, digital and investigative evidence collected throughout this investigation.”

Police went on to say, "Based on the evidence developed thus far, investigators do not believe there is any known ongoing threat to the community related to this investigation. The Plant City Police Department remains committed to conducting a thorough, objective and evidence-based investigation. Additional information will be released as appropriate.”

To help address growing concerns, we reached out to Dr. Roy G. Taylor. He is a police procedure expert and police chief in North Carolina.

He said while the lack of public updates can be frustrating, it is not unusual in complex homicide investigations.

Dr. Roy G. Taylor said, "I would think it’s more along the lines of being common. The investigative process can be slow, but it has to be. It has to deliberate so we can charge somebody and make those charges stick."

This is a story we will continue to follow through on until people get more answers.