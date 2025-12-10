Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Person barricaded in vehicle at Plant City nature preserve; nearby school not involved: HCSO

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said deputies were at Alderman’s Ford Nature Preserve on Wednesday after an individual barricaded themself inside their vehicle.

HCSO said the incident, despite its proximity to Duran High School, does not involve the school.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

