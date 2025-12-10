Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa man among 4 charged in international firearms trafficking conspiracy: DOJ

Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
TAMPA, Fla. — Four men were charged in connection with an alleged international firearms trafficking conspiracy.

The DOJ said Tyler Corbin, 25, of Tampa, was one of four men involved, charged in an indictment with conspiracy to traffic firearms, trafficking firearms, and dealing firearms without a license. Additionally, Corbin was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to the indictment and court hearings, the men conspired to traffic and traffic more than 100 firearms from Florida to Canada from 2023 to 2024.

One of the firearms purchased by Corbin was recovered at the scene of a homicide 32 days after Corbin had purchased the firearm.

None of the defendants were licensed to deal firearms.

