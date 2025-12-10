Tampa man among 4 charged in international firearms trafficking conspiracy: DOJ

TAMPA, Fla. — Four men were charged in connection with an alleged international firearms trafficking conspiracy.

The DOJ said Tyler Corbin, 25, of Tampa, was one of four men involved, charged in an indictment with conspiracy to traffic firearms, trafficking firearms, and dealing firearms without a license. Additionally, Corbin was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to the indictment and court hearings, the men conspired to traffic and traffic more than 100 firearms from Florida to Canada from 2023 to 2024.

One of the firearms purchased by Corbin was recovered at the scene of a homicide 32 days after Corbin had purchased the firearm.

None of the defendants were licensed to deal firearms.