Hudson pharmacist permanently prohibited from filling prescription opioids: DOJ

TAMPA, Fla. — The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said a federal court has permanently prohibited a Tampa-area pharmacist from filling prescriptions of opioids and other controlled substances.

Nathaniel Esalomi is alleged to have filed prescriptions for opioids he knew were not valid at Apexx Pharmacy in Hudson.

Esalomi was the owner and sole pharmacist at Apexx. The complaint filed in August 2022 alleged he would inflate prices to fill opioid prescriptions and accept thousands of dollars in cash for the drugs. He is also alleged to have filled prescriptions for deceased individuals, the Justice Department said.

The federal court order permanently prohibits Esalomi from distributing opioids or other controlled substances and owning an entity that dispenses them.

Esalomi is required to pay $10,000 of the $500,000 suspended civil penalty, the DOJ said.

Apexx Pharmacy was dissolved.