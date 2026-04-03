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Deputies seize 5.5 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop in Hillsborough: HCSO

Hillsborough County cocaine bust
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Hillsborough County cocaine bust
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — A traffic stop along Causeway Boulevard led to deputies seizing 5.5 pounds of cocaine in the early morning of April 1, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. when deputies witnessed a U-Haul committing multiple traffic violations, per HCSO.

"The driver, Luis Pedroza, failed to stop for over a mile and resisted commands before being taken into custody," HCSO said.

A K-9 team led deputies to the drugs hidden inside the vehicle.

Pedroza faces charges of trafficking in cocaine and resisting officer without violence.

HCSO said he has prior criminal charges, including federal weapons charges in Puerto Rico.

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