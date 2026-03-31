DeSantis to hold press conference in Tampa with Florida AG, law enforcement officials

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference in Tampa on Tuesday morning.

The governor is set to speak at 10 a.m. at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center.

According to a statement from DeSantis's office, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass will also be at the press conference.

Tampa Bay 28 will be at the event and stream it live on the website, Facebook and YouTube.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.