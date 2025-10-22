PLANT CITY, Fla. — This Friday, Good Morning Tampa Bay will bring its popular Community Show to Plant City. The fun starts at 6 a.m.

The show will highlight the people and places that make Plant City so special.

WATCH: Discover 2 Plant City hidden gems: Whistle Stop Eatery and Plant City Comic Cafe

But there's so much goodness to cover, reporter Sean Daly headed to Plant City to highlight two hidden gems for you to discover.

WHISTLE STOP GOURMET COFFEE & EATERY (102 S Collins St, Plant City): This family-owned local favorite is located in Plant City's historic downtown. It's a friendly, community-rich meeting spot, a lunch and dessert shop with miniature trains chugging all over the charming restaurant. There's even a piano player. Try the classic "Soup and Half": a sandwich made with their homemade bread, served with soup, chips, and a pickle. Oh, and get ready for a big hug from owner Marti Lofstrom.

PLANT CITY COMIC CAFE (303 S Collins St, Plant City): This quirky concept from married owners Sherrick and Michelle Ervin combines delicious Asian fare (including soup dumplings and a make-your-own-ramen bar) and a comic-book store with Marvel, DC, manga, anime, and indie selections. The whole vibe is a welcome community hangout. Make sure to stop by on Wednesdays for the new comic reveals. For diehards, they also offer subscription boxes for fans who can't wait for their favorite issues.

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

