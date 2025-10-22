TAMPA, Fla. — Officials said there was a road rage shooting incident outside a Hillsborough County School Board building on Wednesday morning.

WATCH: Shots fired outside of school board building: Tampa officials

Large police presence after incident at Hillsborough County Public Schools Building

According to officials, there were multiple shots fired and one suspect is in custody. There are no reported injuries and there is no threat to the public, per police.

Police said deputies were inside the nearby Hillsborough County Courthouse when they heard several shots fired, came outside and tazed the suspect.

WATCH: Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Keely McCormick in Downtown Tampa shows one of cars involved in shooting

Car riddled with bullet holes after road rage shooting in Downtown Tampa

East Kennedy Blvd. is currently closed following the incident.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.