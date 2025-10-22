Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Shots fired outside of school board building: Tampa officials

TAMPA, Fla. — Officials said there was a road rage shooting incident outside a Hillsborough County School Board building on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, there were multiple shots fired and one suspect is in custody. There are no reported injuries and there is no threat to the public, per police.

Police said deputies were inside the nearby Hillsborough County Courthouse when they heard several shots fired, came outside and tazed the suspect.

East Kennedy Blvd. is currently closed following the incident.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

