Early voting starts Thursday for Tampa's District 5 special runoff election

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting kicks off on Thursday for Tampa’s special runoff election. Voters will choose between two finalists — Naya Young and Thomas Scott — to fill the District 5 city council seat left vacant following Gwen Henderson’s unexpected death back in June.

District 5 is the city's largest, and the election began with a crowded field of 14 candidates. Young and Scott received the two most votes from the initial special election. In that race, Scott received 27% of the vote and Young around 12%.

Over the last few months, Tampa Bay 28 spoke to voters across District 5 about the issues that matter most to them. We've heard about concerns surrounding affordable housing, flooding, transportation, safety and education.

Tampa Bay 28 also spoke with both candidates about their platforms and what they would bring to the district.

Naya Young said her focus is on youth empowerment, economic development, transportation and housing.

"Part of being a good leader is to be a good listener. So first and foremost, I am going to take the time to listen to constituents and everyone," she said.

Thomas Scott said he is focusing on economic growth, road improvements, housing, flood solutions and civic engagement.

Scott said, "One of the things I want to do is have more community meetings….And also encourage Tampa City Council...to come into the community."

Young is considered a grassroots candidate while Scott has experience previously serving on city council.

Meanwhile, Craig Latimer, the supervisor of elections, is reminding residents how important it is to vote.

Latimer said, “Your local elected officials are making decisions that directly impact your neighborhood, so don’t ignore local elections. Please participate!”

Early voting runs from Thursday, Oct. 23 to Sunday, Oct. 26. Residents can vote in person at any of the four early voting sites from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those voting sites include the C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library, Fred B. Karl County Center, Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center and West Tampa Branch Library.

Vote by mail ballots need to be in the election office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Oct. 28.

On Election Day, you must vote at the polling place assigned to your precinct. Click here to look up your location.



From finding savings to help navigate the price of paradise, to the safety of our roads, and even the latest medical breakthroughs; Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping you get the most out of your day. Share your ideas with Keely below.

