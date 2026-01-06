Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on I-4 in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 55-year-old Lakeland man was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed on I-4 in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Troopers said the man was traveling westbound on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when a tire failed west of Branch Forbes Road. He lost control, and the motorcycle overturned.
The biker had serious injuries and was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Experts debunk common myths about human trafficking during awareness month
HeartDance Foundation experts explain how trafficking really happens in local communities, dispelling misconceptions about kidnapping and stranger danger.
Experts debunk common myths about human trafficking during awareness month