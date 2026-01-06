Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on I-4 in Hillsborough County

DO NOT DELETE - Blue Background.png
Florida Highway Patrol
DO NOT DELETE - Blue Background.png
Posted
and last updated

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 55-year-old Lakeland man was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed on I-4 in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said the man was traveling westbound on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when a tire failed west of Branch Forbes Road. He lost control, and the motorcycle overturned.

The biker had serious injuries and was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Experts debunk common myths about human trafficking during awareness month

HeartDance Foundation experts explain how trafficking really happens in local communities, dispelling misconceptions about kidnapping and stranger danger.

Experts debunk common myths about human trafficking during awareness month

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.