Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on I-4 in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 55-year-old Lakeland man was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed on I-4 in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said the man was traveling westbound on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when a tire failed west of Branch Forbes Road. He lost control, and the motorcycle overturned.

The biker had serious injuries and was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation.