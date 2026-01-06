Car undergoing repair work caught fire, damaging 9 other vehicles at Grand Hyatt Hotel: TFR

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) said a van sparked a two-alarm fire in a Tampa hotel parking garage on Monday.

Fire crews were dispatched to the parking garage at the Grand Hyatt Hotel at 2900 Bayport Drive at about 12:50 p.m. Monday.

TFR contained the fire on the second floor of the garage, but 10 cars were damaged.

TFR said a 2015 Dodge Caravan, which had undergone engine repair work, caught fire in the garage and spread to nine additional vehicles.

Structural engineers are examining the garage structure to determine possible damage.

