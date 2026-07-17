'On his way to a full recovery': Deputy shot in the neck in Ruskin released from hospital

RUSKIN, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said the deputy who was shot in the neck in a shootout, where two deputies were injured and the suspect was killed in Ruskin, has been released from the hospital on Friday.

Sheriff Chronister said Colton Daniels was shot in the neck during an incident on July 16 on Shell Point Road lthat ed to another deputy, Sopharmony Muon being shot in the head. The suspect, 34-year-old Chris Dmuchowski, was shot and killed during the shootout on July 16.

HCSO released video of Deputy Daniels expressing gratitude for the community's support.

Watch video from Deputy Daniel provided by HCSO

Video with Deputy Daniels provided by HCSO

"We are incredibly grateful that Deputy Daniels is on his way to a full recovery. This has been a difficult time for him, his family, and our entire Sheriff's Office, but his strength through this has been remarkable," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.