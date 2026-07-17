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TPA ground stop lifted: FAA

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TAMPA, Fla. — Heavy thunderstorms caused a ground stop at Tampa International Airport (TPA) on Friday.

According to the FAA's website, a ground stop was issued for TPA from around 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

As of 3:20 p.m. TPA is reporting one cancellation and 109 delays.

Track storms as they go across the area with Tampa Bay 28's live radar.

Church pastor describes gunshots after 2 Hillsborough County deputies were shot

A pastor at a church in Ruskin described hearing the gunfire after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a suspect shot two deputies.

Church pastor describes gunshots after 2 Hillsborough County deputies were shot

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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