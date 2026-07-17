TPA ground stop lifted: FAA

TAMPA, Fla. — Heavy thunderstorms caused a ground stop at Tampa International Airport (TPA) on Friday.

According to the FAA's website, a ground stop was issued for TPA from around 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

As of 3:20 p.m. TPA is reporting one cancellation and 109 delays.

Track storms as they go across the area with Tampa Bay 28's live radar.