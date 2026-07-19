Troopers arrest motorcyclist after fiery I-75 pursuit in Hillsborough County: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers arrested a motorcyclist early Sunday morning after a fiery pursuit on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County, according to a news release.

The incident began around 12:08 a.m. near mile marker 247 when a trooper saw a Hillsborough County deputy run back to his patrol vehicle during a traffic stop. Dispatch advised that two motorcycles had crashed on northbound I-75, FHP said.

As the trooper arrived, the operator of one of the motorcycles, which did not have a tag, sped away northbound.

The rider, 20-year-old Jason Ortiz of Bradenton, accelerated at a high rate of speed after troopers activated emergency lights and sirens. The motorcycle was heavily damaged from the earlier crash and began smoking before eventually catching fire during the pursuit, FHP said.

Troopers said Ortiz pulled onto the shoulder, apparently unaware law enforcement was directly behind him. As troopers approached, Ortiz attempted to get back on the motorcycle and flee again. One trooper used the front PIT bumper of his patrol vehicle to stop the bike from moving, and Ortiz was taken into custody without further incident, according to the release.

EMS responded after Ortiz complained of back pain and a scratch on his arm. He was transported to Tampa General Hospital for medical clearance.

According to FHP, Ortiz said he fled because he believed law enforcement would think the motorcycle was stolen, though investigators said it had not been reported stolen at the time of the incident, per the release.

Ortiz is facing multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a crash with injury and aggravated fleeing to elude.