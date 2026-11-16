TAMPA, Fla. — A driver is facing DUI charges after Tampa police said officers found the driver asleep behind the wheel on Seventh Avenue in Ybor City over the weekend.

According to the Tampa Police Department (TPD), officers intervened after finding the vehicle with the driver asleep inside.

TPD said the driver's breath alcohol concentration was .116. In Florida, a driver is considered legally impaired with a breath or blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher.

The driver was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.