Driver gets jump scare when frog hops into car during Hillsborough traffic stop: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLA — A driver in Hillsborough County got a jump scare recently when a frog hopped in her vehicle during Sheriff’s Office traffic stop.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) deputy was approaching the woman's car when the reptile jumped into the vehicle.

The driver was obviously not a fan of frogs.

“Did it jump on me?” the driver screamed.

The deputy asked the driver to remove her seat belt and step out.

With a laugh, the deputy stepped in to rescue the reptile.

After a few attempts, the frog was safely removed. The driver thanked the deputy.

“You were really scared,” the deputy said to the driver.

Sheriff’s Office officials didn’t say if the driver was ticketed during the traffic stop.