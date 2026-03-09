Hillsborough County crews battle Sunday house fire in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. — Hillsborough County fire crews battled "heavy fire" at a home on Sunshine Avenue in Brandon on Sunday, according to a news release.

Crews responded to 1106 Sunshine Ave. shortly after 4 p.m., where they found a single-story home with flames coming from the garage and the rear of the building, per the release.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said crews began fire suppression efforts, but, due to conditions, an incident commander ordered an evacuation and transitioned firefighters to a defensive attack.

After knocking down the bulk of the fire, those crews re-entered the building to continue interior firefighting operations. They contained the blaze in under 45 minutes, HCFR said.

All occupants of the home evacuated prior to the responders' arrival and no firefighters suffered any injuries, per the release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, HCFR said.