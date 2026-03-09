Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Hillsborough County crews battle Sunday house fire in Brandon

Nobody was injured in the blaze on Sunshine Avenue.
283a1145_55136768453_o.jpg
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
283a1145_55136768453_o.jpg
283a1136_55136822414_o.jpg
283a1249_55135695822_o.jpg
Posted

BRANDON, Fla. — Hillsborough County fire crews battled "heavy fire" at a home on Sunshine Avenue in Brandon on Sunday, according to a news release.

Crews responded to 1106 Sunshine Ave. shortly after 4 p.m., where they found a single-story home with flames coming from the garage and the rear of the building, per the release.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said crews began fire suppression efforts, but, due to conditions, an incident commander ordered an evacuation and transitioned firefighters to a defensive attack.

After knocking down the bulk of the fire, those crews re-entered the building to continue interior firefighting operations. They contained the blaze in under 45 minutes, HCFR said.

All occupants of the home evacuated prior to the responders' arrival and no firefighters suffered any injuries, per the release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, HCFR said.

Hernando County teacher suffers life-threatening medical emergency

Rob Strasser was diagnosed with CVST. At first, he thought he had sinus problems until he experienced the worse headache of his life.

Hernando County teacher suffers life-threatening medical emergency

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.