TAMPA, Fla. — Among the thousands of spring breakers going wild in Tampa Bay this month, you can include a 10-year-old male sloth named Apaporis as one of the revelers (all together now: AH-PAH-POUR-EE).

WATCH: Sloth on Spring Break! Rare animals to mingle with public at the Florida Aquarium in Tampa

Rare animals to mingle with public at the Florida Aquarium in Tampa

Although he spends most of the year behind the scenes as an animal ambassador, the handsome fella will be meeting and greeting guests at the Florida Aquarium this March. His casual encounters are included with admission.

Apaporis is usually a behind-the-scenes animal ambassador, living backstage rather than mingling with visitors. But spring break is his time to shine, and he'll be joined by other animals making rare appearances, including a tamandua named Cayenne and an Asian water monitor lizard named Salvator.

There will be other spring break surprises at the Downtown Tampa attraction, including live music, extended hours, food specials, and more.

For Florida Aquarium ticket information, directions, and more, go here.

For more fun with Sean Daly, go here.



Share Your Story with Sean



Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

Contact Sean Daly First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.