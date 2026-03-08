One man dies in Hillsborough County I-4 crash Sunday: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 23-year-old Plant City man died Sunday morning in a single-car crash on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Around 1:40 a.m., the man was driving westbound on I-4 near mile marker 7 at a high speed when he failed to negotiate a curve, entered the median and struck a guardrail, according to a news release.
The vehicle continued until colliding with a bridge support for the U.S. Route 92 overpass, per the release.
FHP said the man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Officials did not identify the victim.
