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Dunnellon man killed, passenger seriously injured in motorcycle crash on I-275: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol said the motorcycle overturned after the driver lost control on Interstate 275.
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Florida Department of Transportation
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Posted

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Dunnellon man was killed and his passenger seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 275 Sunday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash happened around 2 p.m. near mile marker 53 on I-275, troopers said.

According to FHP, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound when the rider lost control.

The motorcycle left the roadway and overturned, according to troopers.

The rider, a 62-year-old Dunnellon man, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, FHP said.

His passenger, a 61-year-old Dunnellon woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

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Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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