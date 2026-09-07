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Bicyclist killed in crash on Hillsborough Avenue: TPD

Tampa police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
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TAMPA, Fla. — A bicyclist was killed in a crash involving a vehicle on Hillsborough Avenue early Monday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

Officers responded at 5:43 a.m. to the 3600 block of East Hillsborough Avenue following reports of a crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle, police said.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male bicyclist who had been critically injured. He died at the scene, according to a news release.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Hillsborough Avenue is closed in the area, with traffic being diverted between 34th Street and 37th Street.

Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes while the investigation continues.

Officials said it is very early in the investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

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Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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