TAMPA, Fla — Thousands of travelers are hitting the roads and airports this Labor Day weekend, and for many, the cost of getting away is top of mind.

At Tampa International Airport (TPA) and Ben T. Davis Beach, locals and visitors shared how they are making vacation budgets work despite rising travel costs.

WATCH: Labor Day travel costs rise, but Tampa Bay visitors say they planned ahead

Labor Day travel costs rise, but Tampa Bay visitors say they planned ahead for it

TPA Communications Manager Beau Zimmer told Tampa Bay 28 the airport expects about 370,000 travelers over a five-day span this year — down from around 404,000 last year.

The dip could be tied to gas prices, leading some airlines to limit seats, or simply to fewer people traveling because of cost. AAA says airfare in some places is running 20% higher than last year.

But many of the flyers I spoke with Sunday said they saw the higher prices coming and planned accordingly.

Cristy Skinner, who lives in Nashville, said she booked her flights six months out.

"It was exactly what I expected. So it wasn't any more than what I thought. I booked this probably 6 months in advance for my flights, so it wasn't any more than I thought," said Skinner.

Michelle Laverty, visiting from Kentucky, took a different approach — booking just two weeks before her trip.

"I bought my plane ticket actually 2 weeks ago," said Laverty.

When asked if that's why she expected the price to be high, Laverty said it was, but noted the cost came out to about average compared to Skinner's ticket booked six months earlier.

"I managed it well. Plane ticket was a little high. I expected that with diesel costs, though," said Laverty.

For Florida residents, the math looks a little different. Living close to the coast means skipping the airfare altogether.

Maurice, who lives in Polk County, said the drive makes it manageable.

"I mean we live here, so it's it's it's, it's a little bit more. It's a little bit more economical, you know, so, uh. You ain't gotta fly or nothing like that, you know, just hop in, you fill up and come down," said Maurice.

Jody Anderson, who lives in Tampa, said easy access to Florida's beaches is part of why she chose to live here.

"That's one of the reasons we're in Florida. I mean, we can go up and down either coast and it's really not even an airfare, you know, we can just hop in the car and drive to the beach or drive to the other coast, whatever we want to do, Disney, whatever," said Anderson.

Even with the costs, some travelers said the trip was worth every dollar.

"I mean, everything is, is it's expensive, but you know it's, it's how you budget," Maurice said.

AAA says the Labor Day travel period wraps up Monday — which is also expected to be the busiest day on the roads and at airports. Travelers heading home should give themselves extra time and have a plan in place before heading out.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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