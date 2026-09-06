Guatemalan man killed in hit-and-run crash in Hillsborough County: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 20-year-old Guatemalan man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Hillsborough County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on State Road 574 at Bethlehem Road, troopers said.

According to FHP, the man was walking in the westbound lane of SR-574 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Troopers said the driver left the scene after the collision.

The pedestrian died at the scene, according to FHP.

Investigators have not released a description of the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact FHP by dialing *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.