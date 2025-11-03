East Tampa business gets boost from city to help recover after hurricane damage

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Tampa's Small Business Navigator program has assisted more than 840 local businesses in just two years, including helping a Caribbean restaurant recover from devastating hurricane damage.

Kathleen Jeanty, owner of That's Wat'Sub in East Tampa, was on the verge of closing her sandwich shop after extensive hurricane damage kept the business closed for weeks. The restaurant faced more than $45,000 in damages when three back-to-back hurricanes hit the area last year.

"I am new to the Tampa area, and after moving to Pasco County, I decided to buy a sub shop in Tampa," Jeanty said. "I chose Tampa because in Florida, if there's anywhere that's never been hit by a hurricane, I said Tampa. Well, lucky for us, we were hit by not one, not two, but three back-to-back hurricanes."

When Jeanty reached out to the city's Small Business Navigator program, navigator Tim Spearman connected her with the resources needed to recover.

"Having a program like the Small Business Navigator has been paramount because it was able to allow us to touch base with some other folks that were able to help us in reopening," Jeanty said.

The Small Business Navigator program launched in November 2023 to connect Tampa entrepreneurs with resources to establish and scale their businesses. The program provides one-on-one assessments, technical assistance, and connections with partner organizations, including the Tampa Bay Wave and the Small Business Development Center.

The damage to That's Wat'Sub was extensive. When the restaurant lost power, all frozen and refrigerated inventory spoiled. Equipment suffered damage from power surges, and the business lost revenue during the extended closure.

"When you added it all up, and also the lost sales, the lost revenue from being closed for five weeks, it totaled over $45,000," Jeanty said.

The timing was particularly challenging. That's Wat'Sub had opened on Veterans Day the previous year to honor Jeanty's sister, who is her business partner and serves in the military. They were approaching their first anniversary when the hurricanes struck.

Through the navigator program, the city provided a small recovery grant and catering opportunities that proved essential to reopening. The program also connected Jeanty with Career Source, which provides workforce development training for young people who get paid to work at participating businesses.

Mayor Jane Castor recently visited the restaurant to see the program's impact firsthand. She tried the Kreyolo sub made with Haitian Creole chicken and spoke with staff members.

"It was such an honor to have the mayor here," Jeanty said. "She talked about the reason why she created programs like this to support small businesses, and how small businesses are the backbone of the city."

Jeanty, who was born in Haiti and moved to Boston as a child, spent eight years in Haiti helping with reconstruction after the 2010 earthquake before settling in Tampa. She brings authentic Haitian flavors to the community through her restaurant's unique approach to Caribbean cuisine.

"Whenever we think of Haitian food, we think of your typical Caribbean cuisine with rices and meats and sauces," Jeanty said. "It's a little different to now have it in a sandwich or in a sub."

Customers have responded positively to the authentic flavors. Some have told Jeanty the food reminds them of their grandmother's cooking.

"Haitian cuisine is really one of; I may be a little biased, but I think it's one of the world's best," Jeanty said. "If you haven't had a chance to try it, you should definitely try it."

That's Wat'Sub is now stronger than ever and continues to serve Haitian-inspired subs, smoothies, and soups on East Hillsborough Avenue in East Tampa.



Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure.

