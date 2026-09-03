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Eat well! Do good! Columbia, Ulele and more celebrate September with tasty fundraiser

The 1905 Family of Restaurants is donating part of every bill to almost 100 nonprofits
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Jeff Houck
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TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Eat well. Do good. Words to live and eat by!

For the month of September, the iconic 1905 Family of Restaurants — we're talking the Columbia, Ulele, Casa Santo Stefano and more, all across Florida — will donate 5% of every bill to almost 100 nonprofits in the state.

That's right, we're talking guilt-free eating at no extra cost to the diner.

But wait, their "Community Harvest" event — now celebrating its 29th year of giving back — gets even cooler.

When diners are ready to check out, they get to pick which charity they want to benefit. They'll be given a checklist of local do-gooders from which to choose.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Sean Daly recently visited (and ate a lot of the famous seafood risotto) at Ulele on the Tampa Riverwalk, where he chatted up fifth-generation owner Andrea Gonzmart Williams about this annual event.


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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.
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