HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — When you step into a classroom at Citrus Park Day School, you may see kids playing and having fun during the summer. That's the point!

Summer Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten (VPK) is structured with lots of learning, but to the kids, "If they see it as a game, then again they’re going to say, I’m not learning, I’m having a good time. And that’s what we want," said Yvonne Sanchez, a lead teacher at Citrus Park Day School.

WATCH: Education leaders are prioritizing Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten for summer and fall

Education leaders push for Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten for Summer, Fall

Confidence and independence are two of the many gains Sanchez sees at the end of the summer VPK and Summer Boost programs.

"When they first arrive, it's like, all right, let's see," said Sanchez. "We catch a feel for what they know, and then we take that as well as diagnostic testing and all that, and then we set in motion a plan, sometimes an individual plan depending on the case."

At the end of the summer, Sanchez said students are ready to enter kindergarten — their diagnostic testing scores are often way higher, too. It helps offset the dreaded summer slide.

"They lose a percentage of their knowledge. They could have just learned it a week ago, and then that's it," Sanchez said. "Once they say, 'Oh, I don't have to do this anymore, they just kinda toss it.'"

It really underscores the importance of Summer VPK.

READ: What Your Child Needs to Know to be Ready for Kindergarten



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"Let's say that you're a parent and you didn't use your VPK voucher throughout the regular school year. You could take that same voucher and enroll in Summer VPK," said Dr. Fred Hicks, the CEO of the Early Learning Coalition (ELC) of Hillsborough County.

The ELC identifies about 400 kids in the county who really need the extra support and offers enrollment in the Summer Boost program. This year, Summer Boost is extended to eight weeks! It’s fully funded for at least the next two years, and the ELC hopes it will become a permanent fixture in the budget moving forward.

And if you’re enrolling your child in VPK this fall, the district has some really big news — VPK at Hillsborough County schools is completely covered.

"This is something parents have been asking for, for a really long time. That’s a big deal," I said to Dr. Emily Cimino, the director of Early Childhood at Hillsborough County Public Schools.

"It’s a wonderful opportunity for our families in Hillsborough County. Because of our voters and the ability of the referendum monies to support a full school day VPK," said Cimino. "We're going to be able to offer families an 8:00 to 2:30 program here free of charge."

The district can take about 1,850 students, which is about 12-15% of all pre-k students in the county.

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"The more opportunities students have to access education earlier is very predicative of third grade success, 10th grade success, and ultimately graduation and vocational or collegiate experiences in the future," said Cimino. "So, it's really an investment in their children and our future in our community."

Keep in mind – the school day ends at 2:30 at district schools where at private childcare facilities wrap around care follows a more traditional work-day schedule. So you'll need to choose a VPK program that works for your family.

You can get your kids involved in many different summer programs in Hillsborough County this year, all funded by the Children's Board of Hillsborough County!

For a full list of programs, you'll want to check out the 2026 Family Guide.

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Also, there are free events happening throughout the week at all seven resource centers throughout the bay area. Find the one closest to you, sign up and get started!

And you can sign your child up for a Learn and Play Neighborhood Play Squad this summer. It's a 10-week course that allows you to meet and play with other families on similar parenting journeys to help you grow your village! Plus, at the end of the 10-week course, you'll score a free year membership to the Glazer Children's Museum.

Learn more about the Summer Boost program here.



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Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City and helping you find affordable childcare. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.

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. Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City and helping you find affordable childcare. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.