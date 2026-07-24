Project LINK offering final back-to-school health clinics for Hillsborough County students

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY — With the start of the new school year quickly approaching, now is the time to wrap up that to-do list to make sure your child is ready for the first day.

That includes making sure they’re up to date on all of their medical requirements.

That’s where Project LINK comes in.

WATCH: Project LINK offering free back-to-school health clinics for students

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“Project LINK is a non-profit organization in the Tampa Bay area,” said Tina Young, CEO of Project LINK.

She told Tampa Bay 28 about how the non-profit provides back-to-school health clinics for students in Hillsborough County.

“Families can come and receive services to make sure they meet the medical requirements for the school year,” said Young.

Services include school physicals for enrollment, immunizations, and shot record updates.

Project LINK

The medical services are completely free, but there is a $10 registration fee per family, not per child.

To be eligible, children must be uninsured, underinsured, or enrolled in Medicaid.

You must register online first, before attending a clinic. Walk-ups are not accepted.

Saturday’s clinic at Blake High School is already booked.

However, there are two more opportunities where families can utilize these services.

Middleton High School

Saturday, Aug. 1 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 4801 N 22nd St., Tampa

South University

Saturday, Aug. 8 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 4401 N. Himes Ave. #175, Tampa





These clinics allow students to make sure they’re able to start school on time.

“Previously in past years, students were missing days of school, weeks of school actually because they did not have access to a doctor,” said Young.

Project LINK has been doing these clinics for 22 years now, and Young told Tampa Bay 28 that it’s been incredibly rewarding.

“The families are really grateful and they let us know they’re grateful because there is an issue with access to medical health. So we are providing that access and I’m glad to be able to do that,” said Young.



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. Larissa Scott stays on top of everything related to education and public health for Tampa Bay 28. If you have a story you want to share, send Larissa a message below.