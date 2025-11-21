Family Motor Fest uses dream cars to make students' college dreams come true

TAMPA, Fla. — This weekend, more than 1,000 cars ranging in type, model and year will be on display at Motor Enclave Tampa. It’s the third annual GTE Financial Family Motor Fest.

The car show just isn’t about showing off dream cars; it’s about making dreams come true, awarding college scholarships to local high school students with the desire and passion to attend college, but not necessarily the means.

“You think when you apply that your story doesn’t really matter and they really show you that your story matters,” said past recipient Nyiah Hill. “You work so hard and you are finally recognized.”

For Nyiah, life has been anything but a smooth ride. Growing up, her family was in a constant struggle financially. College seemed like one big stop sign until she discovered GTE Financial Family Motor Fest.

“We’ve now given out over $1 million in scholarships in the local Tampa Bay Area," said Daniel Davis, with GTE Financial. “We believe in wrapping our arms around this community that we call home and let the world see all that they have to offer.”

Family Motor Fest helps to create about a dozen scholarships every year for Tampa Bay youth. Nyiah Hill was among last year’s recipients. She is now a freshman at Savannah College of Art and Design, already launching her own business, Bee and Blossom Boutique.

“To think that so many students can go and pursue their dreams because of scholarships like these, it’s truly amazing to see kids like me grow up, have nothing, and then be able to become something out of this,” said Nyiah.

New this year, GTE Financial has teamed up with Motor Enclave Tampa. They expect more than 1,000 cars from across the region, which would be a new record.

“Everything from McLarens, to Mustangs, to Maseratis, imports, domestics, Japanese market, everything is going to be here, you may even see a monster truck or two, you never know,” said Davis.

Family Motor Fest wouldn’t be possible without all the participating car owners, like Bob Turner, willing to share their time and their car. In Turner’s case, a 1986 Mustang GT Hatchback.

“The car community is just so giving, and I’m really excited for them to all be here Saturday in support of such a great cause,” said Turner.



“I was never a car guy until we did the car show, but I’ve learned so much and met so many important people that I like to consider myself part of the family too,” said Davis.

As for Nyiah, she’s now on the fast track to one day having her own car on display at the show, helping the next class of college hopefuls accelerate toward a promising future.

“This scholarship really helped me,” said Nyiah, who admits she may have never even made it to college without it.

Family Motor Fest is free to the public and takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Motor Enclave Tampa.



Share Your Story with Robert



We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.

Contact Robert Boyd First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.