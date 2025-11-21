Arrest made in Ybor City road rage incident that left a popular local DJ dead

TAMPA, Fla. — Police have arrested the man who killed Dedrick Sykes, a popular local DJ, after a roadway dispute last week in Ybor City.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) arrested 31-year-old Joel Moreno Cobo, charging him with second-degree murder.

According to more details provided by TPD, the shooting happened at 7:10 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the intersection of E 5th Avenue and N 22nd Street. Officers found two vehicles stopped in opposite lanes — a black BMW sedan headed east and a red Jeep Grand Cherokee headed west — and 41-year-old Dedrick Sykes lying on the ground between them.

Detectives say evidence and witness statements showed Cobo, driving the BMW, flashed his lights at an SUV blocking his path. As traffic moved forward, Sykes, behind the SUV, also turned onto E. 5th Avenue, exchanged words with Cobo, then stopped abruptly. Sykes then got out of his Jeep unarmed before gunfire rang out, and never threatened Cobo or acted as if he were armed.

Sykes was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.

TPD said Cobo stayed at the scene and had the gun in a holster on his waistband. He claimed self-defense and agreed to an interview.

A warrant for Cobo’s arrest was issued Nov. 20. He was taken into custody at his home that evening and booked into the Orient Road Jail.

"Justice is rooted in evidence, and that has guided our entire investigation,” said Chief Lee Bercaw. "This arrest is the direct result of patience and precision, ensuring that we could bring a suspect into custody, and provide fact-based answers to a grieving family as they navigate this difficult time.”

Related coverage:

