Hillsborough teacher removed after video at Lithia Middle School sparks outrage

A video recorded inside a Hillsborough County classroom is drawing backlash after many parents and community members said it showed a racist act in front of students.

According to Hillsborough County Public Schools, the incident happened on Monday at Barrington Middle School in Lithia.

The video, which circulated on social media, appeared to show a teacher hanging a Black baby doll by a charger cord tied around the doll’s neck above a television inside a classroom.

The mother of the student who recorded the video told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Keely McCormick her son sent it to her during the school day. She said she immediately picked him up from school because she was concerned about his safety and mental well-being.

“Why are we dealing with this in 2026?” the student’s mother said. “Why are my young Black children not able to go to school without having to be reminded of a torturous, horrific past? He’s there to get his education.”

The school district said it is aware of the incident and confirmed the teacher involved has been removed.

In a statement, Superintendent Van Ayres said the district is committed to creating a learning environment where students feel respected, valued, and safe. He said the district recognizes incidents like this cause concern among students, families, and the community.

The superintendent said the district is taking the matter seriously and will continue addressing it with transparency and urgency.



Share Your Story with Keely



From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

Contact Keely McCormick First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.