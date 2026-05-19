TAMPA, Fla. — Canadian rock band Triumph is bringing its long-awaited reunion tour to Tampa on Sunday, after already drawing strong crowds and emotional reactions from fans during the first leg of the tour.

The “Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded” tour marks Triumph’s first full North American tour in more than 30 years and celebrates the band’s 50th anniversary. The tour stop is scheduled for May 24 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Triumph was formed in 1975 by drummer and vocalist Gil Moore, guitarist Rik Emmett and bassist Mike Levine. The band became known for arena rock staples including “Lay It on the Line,” “Magic Power” and “Fight the Good Fight.”

Triumph

At its peak, Triumph sold out arenas across North America with elaborate live productions and multi-platinum albums including “Allied Forces.”

Now decades after the band members went their separate ways, Moore says the reunion is about reconnecting with longtime fans who kept the music alive.

In a one-on-one interview with Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler, Moore discussed preparing for the tour, what brought the band back together and the impact seeing Led Zeppelin live at age 13 had on him.

Watch interview with Erik Waxler

Triumph reunion tour brings classic arena rock back to Tampa

He also talks about how his performance in the NHL led to this reunion tour.

Triumph

The reunion tour has already generated significant attention. Parade reported in February that the band had sold more than 100,000 tickets for the tour and expanded dates in Boston and Chicago because of demand.

Early reviews from the tour have been largely positive. Music publication Exclaim! wrote that thousands of fans packed a Calgary arena earlier this month, calling the reunion “triumphant.”

A review from antiMusic of the band’s Chicago performance described the show as “a celebration of classic rock nostalgia, musicianship, and arena-sized energy.”

The current touring lineup includes Moore and Emmett alongside guitarist Phil X, bassist Todd Kerns and drummer Brent Fitz. Levine has appeared selectively during the tour because of hand issues, according to multiple tour reports.

More information about the Tampa show is available through Live Nation.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.