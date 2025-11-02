Fatal Tampa crash on Fowler Avenue leaves one man dead: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) was investigating a fatal crash on Sunday that left one man dead, authorities said.

The crash occurred at the 2800 block of Fowler Avenue East.

Officers responded to the scene at 9:23 a.m. and located a male who died at the scene.

Lifesaving measures were performed, but the man died from his injuries, police officials said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Westbound traffic on Fowler Avenue East is currently closed.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes to allow police to complete an investigation.

Any additional details will be released once they are available, TPD officials said.