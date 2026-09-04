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Fatality shuts down two lanes of southbound I-75 in Hillsborough

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WFTS
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Posted

TAMPA, FLA. — A fatality has shut down two right lanes on southbound Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County, officials said.

The crash occurred near the Fletcher Avenue exit. The off ramp is closed

The Florida highway Patrol said a fatality was involved.

Pasco County physician reunites with medical team after widowmaker heart attack

A Pasco County internal medicine physician was reunited Tuesday with the medical team who saved her life after she suffered a widowmaker heart attack nearly two years ago.

Physician suffers heart attack at age 44

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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