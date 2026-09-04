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Man dead after Tampa shooting; investigation underway

hcso death investigation.jpg
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
hcso death investigation.jpg
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A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a Thursday evening shooting in Tampa, the Hillsborough County sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to the 8200 block of Woodgate Court just before 6 p.m. There, they found an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff's office.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died, sheriff's office officials said.

No further information about the man's identity, what may have led up to the shooting or whether there are any suspects was immediately provided.

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Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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