Former Temple Terrace police officer enters written plea of not guilty in deadly crash

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — A former Temple Terrace police officer entered a written plea of not guilty during an arraignment hearing on Monday morning in connection with a crash that killed a 6-year-old girl.

Zachary Krug is charged with vehicular homicide after an April 15 wreck that killed a 6-year-old girl and hospitalized her 8-year-old sister.

Tampa Bay 28 was in the Hillsborough County courtroom during the hearing on July 13. Neither Krug nor his attorney was present at the hearing, and a written not-guilty plea was read.

Prosecutors say dash camera footage shows Krug driving at 104 mph before hitting the family’s car, and that he was not responding to any emergency.

Krug was terminated from employment by the Temple Terrace Police Department.

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Krug's next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 13.