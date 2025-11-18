Feeding Tampa Bay distributes Thanksgiving meals as shutdown impacts linger

TAMPA, Fla. — Feeding Tampa Bay saw hundreds of people line up for hours to receive Thanksgiving meals, highlighting the continuing effects of the recent government shutdown.

Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan reported from the distribution site, where the nonprofit described an ongoing surge in need even after the government reopened.

"Are you still seeing some come by because they still need food, and maybe it's not all coming all at once?" asked Ryan.

"We are, we're seeing folks come into the line that haven't gotten their benefits yet, so of course we're giving them food," said Shannon Hannon Olivero from Feeding Tampa Bay. "There's families that just are in need that are coming through the line as well, and also some of those furloughed workers haven't gotten their full pay yet."

Organizers said those unable to make it to the facility still have options to celebrate the holiday with meals provided through upcoming events.

"We're inviting everyone to make a reservation just like you do at a restaurant because we are creating a restaurant in Causeway Hall, and you can come and bring your family," Olivero said. "It's a full Thanksgiving meal. It's served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and we invite anyone to come if you're going to be alone, if your family can't put meals on the table, and if you didn't make it to one of these distributions, come enjoy the day with us."

Feeding Tampa Bay also issued a call for 650 more volunteers to help with additional food distributions planned for the community.

The organization stressed that maintaining volunteer support is critical to meeting demand during the holiday season and beyond.

For information on volunteering or participating in upcoming Thanksgiving meal programs, click here.