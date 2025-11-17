Tampa police investigating fatal four-wheeler crash that killed 14-year-old

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a fatal crash involving a four-wheeler and a pickup truck that left one teenager dead and another critically injured.
Police said the crash happened at E 93rd Avenue and N 20th Street just after 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 16, when the four-wheeler failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck.
A 14-year-old boy in the four-wheeler was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 15-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The 17-year-old driver of the pickup remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the crash to call the department’s non-emergency line at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip through Tip411.
This is an ongoing investigation.
