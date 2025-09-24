Feeding Tampa Bay supports Spanish-speaking families with culturally inclusive services

TAMPA, Fla. — Feeding Tampa Bay serves hundreds of thousands of families across the region each year. At the Causeway Center, one of their busiest locations, much of that work focuses on reaching Spanish-speaking families.

For many families who come to the Causeway Center, Spanish is their first language. That’s why Feeding Tampa Bay makes sure accessibility starts at the door.

Bilingual volunteers like Eddie Moreno greet families in Spanish and help them check in before heading inside the free market.

“People that need help and they find comfort that I speak their own language, and they can relate to me, and I can relate to them,” said Moreno.

Once inside the market, neighbors like Thelma Torres, who is from the Dominican Republic, can find foods that remind them of home, including plantains, rice, beans and mangoes.

“It’s very good because this way I can enjoy the things that we produce,” Torres said.

Approximately 30% of the people served in Tampa Bay are Spanish-speaking. Leaders say culturally familiar staples ensure families leave with more than just groceries they go with dignity.

“We know that we have culturally diverse families that visit Feeding Tampa Bay, and we welcome all. It is a place where it’s community and we want to give that dignified space for people to come through. Where people can come through, have conversations, shop for items that are culturally appropriate for them,” said Lorena Hardwick, Feeding Tampa Bay Chief External Affairs Officer.

The goal, organizers say, is to meet families where they are linguistically, culturally, and with compassion. At Feeding Tampa Bay, inclusion isn’t just a word, it’s action.

Feeding Tampa Bay’s culturally respectful model expanded further recently with a new translation device.It uses AI for real-time voice and text translation to bridge language barriers. The system supports more than 120 languages and dialects.

“In Latino culture there are a lot of fruits and vegetables that have different names based on the country that you’re from. So, this is very helpful because a family or individual can come through and select their country and then have a conversation,” said Hardwick.

Ensuring that every family feels seen and valued when they walk through the doors.

“Our goal at the end of the day is that when someone walks in through our doors that they feel cared for and that we are able to provide them with resources so that they can improve their standard of living and way of life,” said Hardwick.

A powerful reminder that food security is about more than a meal, it’s about community, dignity, and belonging.