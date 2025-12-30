Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fire rescue crews responded to 2 fires in the Riverview area: HCFR

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said it responded to two fires within three hours of each other in Riverview on Tuesday.

HCFR said it responded to the first fire at 6:54 a.m. after 911 calls reported a fire at 8615 N. Hickory Lane.

8615 N. Hickory Lane

The home had smoke and flames visible when fire rescue crews arrived. HCFR said firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 20 minutes.

8615 N. Hickory Lane

911 calls came in around 9:41 a.m., reporting a second house fire at Iris Spring Court, HCFR said. The house fire was extinguished in about 16 minutes.

11618 Iris Spring Court

No injuries reported in either fire.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist with the displaced residents.

The cause of both fires is under investigation, HCFR said.

