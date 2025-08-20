Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Firefighter taken to hospital following Valrico house fire, investigation underway

VALRICO, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said they responded to a garage fire in a residential home in Valrico on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters said at 7:21 p.m., they received multiple calls about a fire at a home on Brilliant Cut Way in the Diamond Hill community. They encountered heavy fire conditions in the garage.

Firefighters entered the home with hoses to suppress the flames and searched the premises, confirming that all occupants had evacuated safely before their arrival.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation reveals the fire originated in the garage. This is an ongoing investigation.

