FishHawk family announces final year for annual Halloween tradition, the Fright House

LITHIA, Fla. — A FishHawk family announced it's their final year for their haunted house that attracts thousands from the neighborhood and surrounding areas.

Tim and Shawna Kugler turn their garage and backyard into a haunted house every October.

The annual tradition attracts thousands to the FishHawk Ranch neighborhood.

FishHawk family ends Halloween tradition

Tim Kugler said he has always loved Halloween.

"I can remember as a young kid just loving Halloween and loving the idea of haunted houses. I think I was 10 or 11, I remember getting in trouble because I made a haunted house in my basement, and I was tying strings and stuff to like vases of my mom's and broke stuff. I can very vividly remember those things even as a young kid," said Kugler.

The Kugler family starts decorating in the beginning of October.

"I'm just kind of a big kid, I guess," said Tim Krugler.

"When we had our daughter who is 21, he said he wanted something that the kids would grow up and have a memory and it actually has worked out great. Our daughter is a senior at FSU and she just did her second year helping organize a haunted house for her sorority. It's definitely a tradition that will carry on," said Shawna Krugler.

The family has also partnered with Seeds of Hope, a local food pantry, for years. They ask people to donate money or bring non-perishable food items before enjoying the haunted house.

Seeds of Hope said the food pantry provides 300 families will food every week and also helps out 500 families around Thanksgiving.

The family already has a donation bin outside their home and donations may be dropped off through the end of the week.

The Fright House will open on Friday, October 30 and again on Saturday, October 31.

Tim said with their youngest graduating from high school, they will end the annual tradition.

The Kugler family said children who do not wish to be scared may attend from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The haunted house opens at 7:00 p.m.

"At 7:00 p.m. the scare version will start and then we'll last until about 9:45 p.m. both nights," said Tim.

The family said all of their Halloween decorations are for sale.

"After Halloween, we are done. We'll break everything down on Sunday. Anybody that wants to come by because this is our last year and offer to buy any of the stuff it's all for sale," said Tim.

"We don't want anything in storage," added Shawna.

For more information on the Fright House visit:

For more information on Seeds of Hope visit: https://sohopefl.org/