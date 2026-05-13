Florida AG, Hillsborough deputies announce 14 arrests in 'Operation D-fence'

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) held a press conference on Wednesday morning to provide details on a retail theft and bootlegging investigation.

HCSO said the “Operation D-Fence” investigation spanned multiple states and uncovered a criminal enterprise responsible for moving millions of dollars in stolen merchandise through Hillsborough County and elsewhere.

Officials said the investigation, which began in November 2025, led to the arrest of 14 people and HCSO seized an estimated $5 million worth of stolen merchandise, approximately $220,000 in U.S. currency and seven vehicles connected to the enterprise

According to HCSO, the group used several methods to steal merchandise from retailers, including The Home Depot and Lowe’s, as well as from construction sites.

The group then sold the merchandise from a residence in Lutz, which officials identified as the central hub of the operation, or through online marketplaces

HCSO said 55-year-old Hoover Rengifo was identified as the person at the center of the operation. The report said Rengifo worked alongside multiple people, who are facing charges including racketeering, trafficking in stolen property, money laundering and grand theft.

The press conference began at 9 a.m. on May 13 at the Falkenburg Road Jail in Tampa.

Tampa Bay 28 was at the event and streamed it live on the website and Facebook.

Watch the press conference below:

Florida AG, Hillsborough deputies hold press conference on 'Operation D-fence'