Florida Aquarium nominated for national top 10 list

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Aquarium in Tampa is in the running for USA Today’s 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards to be named one of the 10 best aquariums in the nation.

The aquarium welcomes more than a million visitors each year and features interactive exhibits with nearly 20,000 aquatic and terrestrial animals, including sharks, lemurs, sloths, African penguins, and stingrays.

Officials said the facility is recognized for exceptional animal care and is a global leader in research and rehabilitation, contributing to the restoration of Florida’s coral reefs and sea turtle populations.

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