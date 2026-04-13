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Florida Aquarium nominated for national top 10 list

The Florida Aquarium
The Florida Aquarium
The Florida Aquarium
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Aquarium in Tampa is in the running for USA Today’s 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards to be named one of the 10 best aquariums in the nation.

The aquarium welcomes more than a million visitors each year and features interactive exhibits with nearly 20,000 aquatic and terrestrial animals, including sharks, lemurs, sloths, African penguins, and stingrays.

Officials said the facility is recognized for exceptional animal care and is a global leader in research and rehabilitation, contributing to the restoration of Florida’s coral reefs and sea turtle populations.

To cast your vote, click here.

Missing St. Petersburg boater found dead in channel south of Maximo Park: PCSO

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said Tony Le was boating with his family near channel marker 18 when he fell into the water. Witnesses attempted to locate him but were unsuccessful.

Man missing after entering water near Skyway Bridge: PCSO

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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